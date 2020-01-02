Wideman was promoted from AHL San Diego on Thursday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Wideman will make his first trip to Anaheim since joining the organization on a one-year deal this offseason. The St. Louis native is unlikely to crack the lineup versus Arizona on Thursday but will provide emergency depth for the road clash. If Wideman did suit up, it would likely come at the expense of Jacob Larsson or Korbinian Holzer.