Ducks' Chris Wideman: Returned to minor-league affiliate
Anaheim reassigned Wideman to AHL San Diego on Friday.
Wideman failed to crack the lineup during his one-game stay with the big club. The 29-year-old American will spend most of his time in the minors in 2019-20, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to have him on their radar.
