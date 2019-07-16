Wideman signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Ducks on Tuesday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Wideman saw action with the Senators, Oilers and Panthers last season, appearing in a total of 25 NHL games in which he tallied two goals, five assists and 27 shots. The 29-year-old will likely split time between the NHL and AHL, but the rebuilding Ducks could find a spot for him in the lineup.