Ducks' Christian Djoos: Expected to play Tuesday
Djoos is on the Ducks' roster and is expected to play against the Oilers on Tuesday.
The Ducks acquired Djoos from the Capitals for Daniel Sprong on Monday, and the former will start out with the big club. Djoos has played just two NHL games this year, and the Swede will likely start out in the bottom pairing.
