Ducks' Christian Djoos: Nets late equalizer
Djoos potted a goal on three shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Wild.
Djoos skated a team-high 24:17 in the contest, and his goal at 18:18 of the third period assured the Ducks of one point in the standings. It's his first goal and second point in nine games this season -- Djoos has only just started to get major playing time after he was traded from the Capitals at the deadline. He's unlikely to be of interest to fantasy owners given his low output across the board.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.