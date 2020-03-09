Djoos potted a goal on three shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Wild.

Djoos skated a team-high 24:17 in the contest, and his goal at 18:18 of the third period assured the Ducks of one point in the standings. It's his first goal and second point in nine games this season -- Djoos has only just started to get major playing time after he was traded from the Capitals at the deadline. He's unlikely to be of interest to fantasy owners given his low output across the board.