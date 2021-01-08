Djoos was placed on waivers Friday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.

Djoos only appeared in 11 NHL games last year, recording three points and 12 blocked shots. All three of his points came after he joined the Ducks via trade with the Capitals. While he's on waivers, there's a decent chance the 26-year-old blueliner sticks around on the taxi squad. If not, he'll be near the top of the list as an injury replacement, if necessary.