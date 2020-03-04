Djoos recorded an assist and two shots on net across 23:49 in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Djoos was stuck in Washington's minor-league system when the Ducks acquired him via trade Feb. 24, and he's immediately had a major role on Anaheim's blue line due to a flurry of injuries. He's averaged 22:41 over the last two games along with consistent power-play time. These responsibilities may be short-lived, however, as Erik Gudbranson (upper body) and Hampus Lindholm (lower body) may return soon.