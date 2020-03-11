Djoos notched a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

All three of Djoos' points this year have come in the last five games. His helper Tuesday was also his first career power-play point. Djoos has seen a lot of playing time as the Ducks' blue line has dealt with a plethora of injuries, but the 25-year-old Swede likely won't produce enough to interest fantasy owners.