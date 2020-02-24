The Ducks acquired Djoos from the Capitals for Daniel Sprong.

Djoos' last two seasons have been mired by injuries, as he dealt with a thigh issue last year and missed time this season with an upper-body injury. The 25-year-old has spent 42 games with AHL Hershey this season and posted 32 points. Djoos could get more opportunities at the NHL level with the Ducks, and he's set to be a restricted free agent this offseason.