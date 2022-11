White notched an assist and two PIM in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Senators.

White picked up his first point of the campaign in his 10th game, setting up Max Jones' third-period tally. The 25-year-old White hasn't done much else when in the lineup. He has six PIM, eight shots on goal, four hits, six blocked shots and a minus-3 rating while playing in a bottom-four role, so he's safe to avoid in fantasy.