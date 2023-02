White logged an assist in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

White has played in three straight games, with the absence of Urho Vaakanainen (lower body) opening up a place in the lineup for him. Despite the more consistent role, White is still far from scoring enough to help in fantasy. He's at three assists with 19 shots on net, 18 hits, 18 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 23 contests this season, and he hasn't seen more than bottom-four usage.