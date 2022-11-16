White has yet to record a point in five appearances this season.

White played in consecutive games for the first time this year when he suited up Tuesday in a 3-2 overtime win over the Red Wings. The 25-year-old has been limited to a third-pairing role, where he's notched four shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots, two PIM and a minus-1 rating. Injuries to Jamie Drysdale (shoulder) and Kevin Shattenkirk (lower body) could make it easier for White to get playing time, but he's not a factor in fantasy due to his lack of scoring potential.