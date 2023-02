White has played in just four of 14 games since the start of January.

White was on a conditioning loan early in January, but the 25-year-old has yet to make a case for consistent playing time with the Ducks. He's at two assists and a minus-4 rating through 20 contests. He'd have a better shot to play if the Ducks chose to use seven defensemen more often, but without much of a scoring touch, he's not an option in most fantasy formats.