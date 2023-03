White logged an assist and blocked two shots in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blue Jackets.

White has an assist in two of the last three games. The 25-year-old defenseman hasn't gotten on the scoresheet much this season, but he's at least seeing regular playing time since the trade deadline. He's up to six helpers, 25 shots on net, 27 hits, 25 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating through 34 appearances.