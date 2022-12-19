site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: ducks-colton-white-sent-down-for-conditioning | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Ducks' Colton White: Sent down for conditioning
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
White was assigned to AHL San Diego on a conditioning stint Monday.
White has one assist in 16 games while bouncing in and out of the lineup with the Ducks. He'll get some more consistent playing time during his time in the minors.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Michael Finewax
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 4 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read