White produced an assist in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Predators.

White set up Troy Terry's goal at 17:39 of the third period to spark a late rally that forced overtime. The helper snapped a five-game point drought for White, who has three assists over his last 10 appearances. The 25-year-old is seeing more consistent playing time in a bottom-four role lately. He's up to five assists, 23 shots on net, 24 blocked shots, 26 hits and a minus-10 rating through 32 outings this season.