White produced an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

White was sent out on a conditioning loan Dec. 19 and was just recalled Monday. He sat as a healthy scratch in his first two games back with the big club, but he drew in Friday with Kevin Shattenkirk (illness) unavailable. The helper was White's second in 17 appearances this season, and he's done little else with 13 shots on net, 13 blocked shots, 10 hits, six PIM and a minus-5 rating. The 25-year-old will likely be in the mix for bottom-pairing minutes going forward, but it's not expected he'll score enough to help in fantasy.