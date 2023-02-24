White produced an assist and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

White helped out on Jakob Silfverberg's go-ahead goal in the third period. This was White's second assist in his last four games, though he remains a part-time option for the Ducks. With John Klingberg (lower body) and Urho Vaakanainen (lower body) out, White should continue to see extra playing time. The 25-year-old has matched his career high with four assists through 26 games this season. He's also added 20 shots on net, 23 hits, 21 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating.