Ducks' Corey Perry: Collects two helpers in win

Perry recorded two assists and a plus-2 rating through 19:43 of ice time (4:00 with the man advantage) during Tuesday's 6-2 win over Philadelphia.

While Perry still owns a seven-game goal drought, it was encouraging to see the veteran winger mark the scoresheet with a pair of helpers. Having long-time linemate Ryan Getzlaf back in the fold is obviously a huge boon, and Perry now has a respectable two goals and six points through eight games for the campaign. After posting a career-low 8.8 shooting percentage last season, it wouldn't be shocking if the Peterborough, Ontario native had a bounce-back showing in the goals column this year.