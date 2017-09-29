Ducks' Corey Perry: Dealing with minor ailment
Perry is currently nursing a bruised foot, but he's expected to skate Saturday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
This minor ding likely wouldn't even be reported during the regular season, but there's no harm in the Ducks giving one of their best offensive weapons a day off in September. Perry should be back to 100 percent in time for Anaheim's regular-season opener Oct. 5 against the Coyotes.
