Ducks' Corey Perry: Dealing with undisclosed injury
Perry was a late scratch from Monday's preseason game against the Coyotes with an undisclosed injury.
The nature of the injury is unclear, although Perry was in line to play Monday until something occurred during warmups. Given that it's the preseason, the Ducks' medical staff may have been exercising extreme caution by having him sit out, but further news from the team will hopefully shed some light on the situation.
