Ducks' Corey Perry: Dishes out three assists

Perry distributed three assists in Sunday's shootout loss to the Oilers.

It was just the second appearance on the scoresheet in nine games for Perry, who is sitting on 36 points (12 goals) through 53 contests. The veteran forward has aided fantasy goers with 53 PIM and 127 shots on goal, making him worthy of a play in most formats. Expect the Ducks to rely on veterans such as Perry down the stretch as they try to secure another playoff berth.