Ducks' Corey Perry: Dishes out two assists Thursday
Perry collected a pair of helpers in Thursday's win over Vancouver.
Perry is now up to 10 points through the first 16 games of the season. His 21 PIM are a nice bonus, but Perry's three goals are a disappointment for fantasy owners banking on his goal-scoring touch. He remains a serviceable fantasy option in most formats, but the 32-year-old is no longer the 50-goal-scorer he once was.
