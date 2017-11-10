Ducks' Corey Perry: Dishes out two assists Thursday

Perry collected a pair of helpers in Thursday's win over Vancouver.

Perry is now up to 10 points through the first 16 games of the season. His 21 PIM are a nice bonus, but Perry's three goals are a disappointment for fantasy owners banking on his goal-scoring touch. He remains a serviceable fantasy option in most formats, but the 32-year-old is no longer the 50-goal-scorer he once was.

