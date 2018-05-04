Ducks' Corey Perry: Drops below 50 points
Perry compiled 17 goals, 49 points and 168 shots on goal in 71 games during 2017-18.
Perry did miss 11 games with a knee injury he suffered in December, but this was the first non-lockout season since 2006-07 that he missed the 50-point mark. It was also his second straight season failing to post 30 goals, which is something he's done six times in his career. What Perry has lost in goals has been filled by dishing out helpers to talented linemate Rickard Rakell, who scored a career-high 34 goals at 24 years old.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...