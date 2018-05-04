Ducks' Corey Perry: Drops below 50 points

Perry compiled 17 goals, 49 points and 168 shots on goal in 71 games during 2017-18.

Perry did miss 11 games with a knee injury he suffered in December, but this was the first non-lockout season since 2006-07 that he missed the 50-point mark. It was also his second straight season failing to post 30 goals, which is something he's done six times in his career. What Perry has lost in goals has been filled by dishing out helpers to talented linemate Rickard Rakell, who scored a career-high 34 goals at 24 years old.