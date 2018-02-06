Ducks' Corey Perry: Explodes for four helpers against Leafs
Perry collected four assists (one on the power play) and six shots during Monday's 7-4 loss to Toronto.
The veteran winger recorded just three goals and an assist through 11 games since returning from a knee injury Jan. 6, so fantasy owners have to be encouraged about Perry's huge showing Monday. The helpers improved him to nine goals and 21 assists through 43 games, as Perry has shown a dip in scoring the past two seasons after recording just 19 goals and 53 points during the 2016-17 campaign. He remains a solid option in most settings, but he's no longer the fantasy stalwart of his prime years.
