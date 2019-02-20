Ducks' Corey Perry: Finding his groove
Perry scored his second goal of the year in a 4-0 win over the Wild on Tuesday.
Perry has three points in his last two games, reforming his chemistry with Ryan Getzlaf on the Ducks' top line. The 33-year-old winger can still provide a late-season boost to fantasy rosters.
