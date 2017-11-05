Ducks' Corey Perry: Finds twine in shootout loss

Perry opened the scoring in Saturday's shootout loss to the Sharks.

Perry has only managed three goals in 14 contests thus far and is having a slow start to the season. The goal Saturday was just his first tally since he potted a pair of goals in the season opener back in early-October. Perry's eight points and 17 PIM are helpful for fantasy owners, but his goal-scoring efforts are a letdown thus far. He only managed 19 tallies all of last season and appears to be trending downwards in that department.