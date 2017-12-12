Ducks' Corey Perry: Labeled week-to-week
Perry (lower body) is week-to-week with his injury, per Ducks coach Randy Carlyle, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
The proven fantasy contributor sustained his injury in Thursday night's game against the Hurricanes, when he was limited to 3:49 of ice time. Barring a miraculous recovery, Perry should be placed on injured reserve in the coming days. If there's a silver lining with this news, though, it's that Perry reportedly was spotted at the Honda Center working out and not on on crutches.
