Ducks' Corey Perry: Lights lamp in defeat
Perry scored in the second period of his team's 4-2 loss to St. Louis on Monday.
The goal marked Perry's 15th of the season, and although that would be his lowest total in an 82-game season since he scored 17 goals in 2006-07, he's still a useful player to have in a spot starting position at this point in his career. A 50-point performance is not out of the question if he can come up with a strong final month.
