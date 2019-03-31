Ducks' Corey Perry: Lights lamp in win

Perry scored a goal in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Oilers.

His score ended a six-game pointless slump. Any production for Perry is simply consolation after he missed the first 51 games due to a knee injury and has been struggling offensively with just 10 points in 29 games. The 33-year-old also comes in at a minus-14 rating, which would be the worst mark of his career. A lot of these issues could be attributed to a slow return from injury, but the Ducks have plenty of reasons to be concerned considering they're on the hook for two more years of Perry's $8.625 million AAV contract.