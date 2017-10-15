Play

Ducks' Corey Perry: Likes facing Sunday's opponent

Perry has 12 goals and four assists over 15 career games against Sunday's opponent Buffalo, as noted by NHL.com.

Daily fantasy players should take note of Perry's superb track record against the Swords, and he's an especially sneaky option since he hasn't cracked the scoresheet since his three-point effort in the Oct. 5 season opener.

