Ducks' Corey Perry: Notches two power-play points

Perry scored his eighth goal of the season and had an assist -- both on the power play -- in Tuesday's win over the Rangers.

Perry had been held off the scoresheet in four straight games, but he got back on track with the extra man against New York. He's currently skating on the fourth line, but Perry has been credited with nine shots on goal in his last two games and remains dangerous with the man advantage. His bottom-six role isn't ideal from a fantasy perspective, but he still has plenty to offer in fantasy leagues with 25 points and 36 PIM through 38 games.