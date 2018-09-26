Ducks' Corey Perry: Out five months following knee surgery

Perry is expected to be sidelined for five months after undergoing knee surgery to repair meniscus and MCL injuries Wednesday.

Perry was a late scratch from Monday's preseason matchup with Arizona due to an undisclosed injury, which was the first indication that he may be in danger of missing some time. However, at that point there was no reason to believe he'd be sidelined long term. If everything goes according to plan with his recovery, there will only be approximately 25 games remaining on the schedule when Perry's ready to return, so he should be avoided entirely in redraft leagues. With Perry no longer in the picture, Troy Terry now has a clear path to a permanent spot in Anaheim's top six.