Ducks' Corey Perry: Playing better
Perry scored a pair of goals -- including the game-winner with the man advantage -- in a 5-3 victory over the Avalanche on Friday.
Perry returned from a knee injury a little more than a month ago. He's not the same player he once was, but Perry is providing some late-season value to owners. The 33-year-old has three goals and five points in the past five contests. Overall, he has five goals and nine points in 22 games this season.
