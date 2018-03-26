Ducks' Corey Perry: Pots two goals at even strength
Perry scored twice to complement a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Oilers.
Both tallies were compiled at even strength, as Perry's only halfway toward the 20 man-advantage points that he amassed in a full 2016-17 campaign. A knee injury sidelined the veteran for 11 straight games over the winter, but he's still been relatively productive when healthy based on 13 goals and 23 helpers in 5-on-5 situations. Long gone are his days averaging more points than games played, but the 32-year-old can still help many a fantasy owner down the stretch.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...