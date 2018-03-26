Ducks' Corey Perry: Pots two goals at even strength

Perry scored twice to complement a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Oilers.

Both tallies were compiled at even strength, as Perry's only halfway toward the 20 man-advantage points that he amassed in a full 2016-17 campaign. A knee injury sidelined the veteran for 11 straight games over the winter, but he's still been relatively productive when healthy based on 13 goals and 23 helpers in 5-on-5 situations. Long gone are his days averaging more points than games played, but the 32-year-old can still help many a fantasy owner down the stretch.