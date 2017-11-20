Ducks' Corey Perry: Records two assists in victory
For the second consecutive game, Perry picked up a pair of helpers, both on the man advantage, in Sunday's 3-2 victory over Florida.
Perry may not be the 40-plus goal scorer he once was in his prime, but he still finds ways to get his name on the scoresheet pretty regularly. The 32-year-old Ontario native now has 11 assists and 14 points through 19 games. Barring any injury, he'll always have an important role in Anaheim's offense, so he remains an every day must-start.
