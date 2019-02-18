Ducks' Corey Perry: Records two power-play points

Perry scored and assisted on power-play goals in the third period in a 5-2 win over the Capitals on Sunday.

Perry's assist on an Adam Henrique tally put the Ducks ahead, and his first goal of the year provided insurance three minutes later. Perry is still finding his way this season, but has three points in eight games since returning from a knee injury.

