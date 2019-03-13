Ducks' Corey Perry: Registers helper
Perry assisted on the game-winning goal in a 3-2 victory over the Predators on Tuesday.
Perry, who skated only 11:40 in the contest, set up Daniel Sprong for the goal in the second period that held up against a one-man comeback effort by Filip Forsberg. While listed on the first line, Perry's average ice time was 15:30 entering the game. He has three goals and four assists in 20 appearances this year, while carrying a minus-11 rating.
