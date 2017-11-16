Ducks' Corey Perry: Registers two assists
Perry picked up two helpers in a 4-2 win over the Bruins on Wednesday.
Perry has four assists over his last three games, but once again his goals have been lacking. After notching only 19 goals last season, Perry has three through 18 contests this year.
