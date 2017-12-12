Ducks' Corey Perry: Requires trip to hospital

Perry was taken to a local hospital after suffering a lower-body injury in Monday's game against the Hurricanes, although no update on his status has been determined.

Perry's situation remains unclear for the time being until the team is ready to announce an update on his status. Fellow wingers like Jakob Silfverberg, Ondrej Kase and Logan Shaw will all be expected to slide up the depth chart if Perry ultimately requires an extended absence.

