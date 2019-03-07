Ducks' Corey Perry: Rough stretch continues

Perry failed to register a point for the eight-straight game in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Blues.

Not only has Perry gone pointless, but he has also racked up a minus-6 rating and only 13 shots on goal as the Ducks have gone 2-6 during that stretch. The 33-year-old has played in 17 games due to a knee injury delaying his season debut but has only managed four points. Perry is still penciled in on the first line, but only skates around 15 minutes per contest.

