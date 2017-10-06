Ducks' Corey Perry: Scores twice in 5-4 win
Perry buried two goals and added an assist in Thursday's season-opening 5-4 win over Arizona.
Perry dipped to just 19 goals last year after five consecutive non-lockout campaigns over 30, but looks to have righted the ship. The veteran sniper was able to produce this effort without longtime linemate Ryan Getzlaf (lower body), though Rickard Rakell filled in for Getzlaf seamlessly on the top line with assists on both of Perry's tallies.
