Ducks' Corey Perry: Slated to return Saturday

Perry (knee) is expected to return to the lineup Saturday night against the Flames, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

While Perry technically remained on injured reserve, Stephens noted that "all signs" point to the veteran returning to action after he joined Adam Henrique and Nick Ritchie on the third line for an unrestricted morning skate. Consider using Perry in daily leagues Saturday since there's bound to be a great deal of casual players unaware that the perrenial power-play contributor with 22 total points (six goals, 16 assists) through 31 games is on the verge of returning.