Ducks' Corey Perry: Slated to travel with team

Perry (knee) will likely join the team on its upcoming three-game swing through Western Canada, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Coach Randy Carlyle did clarify that although Perry is expected to travel with the team, he was uncertain on whether the winger will actually suit up during the trip. At this point, it seems more likely that the veteran will use the time with the team to work on his rehab and focus on coming back after the Ducks bye week. Getting the 32-year-old back will provide a huge boost to Anaheim's offense, considering he put up 22 points in 31 appearances prior to getting hurt.