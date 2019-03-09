Ducks' Corey Perry: Snaps drought with two points
Perry scored a goal and added a power-play assist in an 8-2 win over the Canadiens on Friday.
Perry went eight games without a point entering the night. He was one of 14 Ducks to earn at least a point in the game. He has three goals and three assists in 18 games in a campaign shortened by his recovery from a knee injury. Unfortunately, he's blended in with the Ducks rather than lifting their performance, carrying a minus-11 rating in that span.
