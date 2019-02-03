Ducks' Corey Perry: Strong effort in return

Perry (knee) collected four shots on goal in his season debut Saturday, which ended up as a 9-3 loss to Winnipeg.

Perry recorded 16:29 of ice time, including 48 seconds on the power play. On top of his four wrist shots that met opposing goalie Connor Hellebuyck, the veteran missed wide on a pair of attempts. Even though he didn't score, this should be viewed as a successful return from knee surgery for Perry, who managed to turn in an even rating in the plus-minus column despite the lopsided outcome.