Ducks' Corey Perry: Struggling early in preseason

Perry is minus-3 without any points through two games this preseason.

It's an extremely limited sample size in the preseason, but Perry's value had already dipped substantially after his 17-goal and 32-assist output from last season put him below the 50-point mark for the first time since the lockout-shortened 2012-13 campaign. A perennial power-play contributor, Perry still projects for top-line duty, but burgeoning net-crashing winger Ondrej Kase could cut into his chances.