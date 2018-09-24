Ducks' Corey Perry: Struggling early in preseason
Perry is minus-3 without any points through two games this preseason.
It's an extremely limited sample size in the preseason, but Perry's value had already dipped substantially after his 17-goal and 32-assist output from last season put him below the 50-point mark for the first time since the lockout-shortened 2012-13 campaign. A perennial power-play contributor, Perry still projects for top-line duty, but burgeoning net-crashing winger Ondrej Kase could cut into his chances.
