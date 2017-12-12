Ducks' Corey Perry: Suffers lower-body injury
Perry suffered a lower-body injury during Monday's game against the Hurricanes and is considered doubtful to return.
Perry seemed to have suffered the injury after colliding with Jeff Skinner and teammate Kevin Bieksa. The 32-year-old recorded just 3:49 of ice time before heading for the locker room.
