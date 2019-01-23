Ducks' Corey Perry: Takes key recovery step
Perry (knee) returned to practice Tuesday, marking the first step in his recovery from an injury he sustained ahead of a preseason game, Elliott Teaford of the Orange County Register reports.
Perry still doesn't have a timeline for his return, but the veteran forward seems to have a positive outlook on the situation. "It's been four months," he said. "It's a work in progress. I have no expectations, just going out and doing the best I can do." Perry has accumulated 766 points (366 goals, 400 assists) since his NHL career began with "The Mighty Ducks of Anaheim" in 2005. Nowadays, the Ducks have unleashed a crop of rookies to try to hold down the fort -- it's been a struggle with the Western Conference club owning a minus-29 goal differential through 50 games.
More News
-
Ducks' Corey Perry: Surfaces on IR•
-
Ducks' Corey Perry: Out five months following knee surgery•
-
Ducks' Corey Perry: Dealing with undisclosed injury•
-
Ducks' Corey Perry: Struggling early in preseason•
-
Ducks' Corey Perry: Drops below 50 points•
-
Ducks' Corey Perry: Pots two goals at even strength•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...