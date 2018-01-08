Ducks' Corey Perry: Tallies three shots in return

Perry put three shots on net Saturday against the Flames after returning from missing 11 games with a knee injury.

Perry also played 19:21, including 4:21 on the power play. As such, it seems like the veteran forward was ready and raring to go after a lengthy absence. His shooting has been down, he's put 67 shots on net in 32 games, so fantasy owners will have to hope the 32-year-old is able to find his old form now that he's healthy.