Ducks' Corey Perry: Tallies three shots in return
Perry put three shots on net Saturday against the Flames after returning from missing 11 games with a knee injury.
Perry also played 19:21, including 4:21 on the power play. As such, it seems like the veteran forward was ready and raring to go after a lengthy absence. His shooting has been down, he's put 67 shots on net in 32 games, so fantasy owners will have to hope the 32-year-old is able to find his old form now that he's healthy.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...